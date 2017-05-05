Conservatives win Bristol mayor election

Helen Cahill

Conservative candidate Tim Bowles has been elected as the West of England metro mayor, as the first results from the local elections show the Tories gaining ground.

Bowles beat the Labour candidate Lesley Mansell in the count of second preference votes. He will now represent authorities in Bath, Bristol, North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

Results from yesterday's local elections will be coming in throughout the day. Early results show the Conservatives taking nine authorities, with a net gain of 129 seats, according to the BBC.

Labour has lost two councils, Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend, with a net loss of 109 seats so far.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

