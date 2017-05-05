Mark Sands

Labour veteran Alan Johnson could be replaced in parliament by the second most famous contestant from reality TV show The Apprentice.

Johnson is standing down this summer after 20 years repeatedly featuring in Labour’s top teams and serving as one of the party's heavy-hitters.

And 2006 The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry has revealed she will seek to claim the Labour safe seat.

Dewberry, who features on Sky News panel show The Pledge, is one of a growing number of graduates from the reality show, which also include controversial right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins.

Dewberry said her candidacy allowed voters to back “the Tory Brexit” without endorsing Conservative policy wholesale.

She will face off against Labour candidate and school teacher Emma Hardy, who will seek to build on Johnson's majority of 9,333.