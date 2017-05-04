Betting: Arsenal to end United's unbeaten streak in race for top four

Ben Cleminson

Throughout the history of the Premier League there are few fixtures that get the pulses racing quite like Arsenal v Manchester United.

Be it on-field battles between Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane, or the off-field ones between Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, there’s always tension – and often trophies at stake.

That animosity has cooled a little since the departure of most of the key players, and the decline of both as title challengers.

However, the introduction of Jose Mourinho to face his old foe Wenger, and the battle for the top four, is sure to reignite a compelling rivalry.

The race for Champions League qualification, which both find themselves in again, is more of a stumble than a sprint. Of the four teams chasing the last two spots, only Liverpool won last weekend.

Sixth placed Arsenal are the outsiders, sitting six points back from Manchester City, though they do have a game in hand.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham halted a run of three successive wins, and ensures their neighbours will finish above them.

Arsenal must win all their five remaining games, and hope others slip up, to ensure they don’t miss out on Champions League football for the first time since 1997.

United are just a point behind City and have the Europa League as an alternative route into the elite competition.

The Red Devils have drawn 14 games in the league this season, dropping points sloppily at places like Swansea last week.

Their current unbeaten run of 25 matches is their longest in Premier League history. Not that Ferguson would have tolerated a fifth placed finish.

Mourinho’s complaints over the gruelling fixture list makes it look like he’s prioritising the Europa League. With this game sandwiched between the two semi-final matches against Celta Vigo, it’s likely he’ll rest a few on Sunday.

This could open the door for a much-needed Arsenal victory, which is available at evens with 188BET.

United aren’t big scorers. The Gunners, with the exception of their White Hart Lane aberration, have shored-up their defence since switching to three at the back. As a result, I’ll be selling total goals at 2.65 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Arsenal - evens (188BET)

Sell total goals - 2.65 (Sporting Index)