Betting: Spurs to make it ten wins in a row against London rivals

Ben Cleminson

It's a third big London derby on the spin for Tottenham, as their season reaches its climax.

Friday's game against West Ham is a key chance to keep pace with Chelsea at the head of the Premier League table. A win would put them just one point behind and increase the pressure on the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were defeated by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final two weeks ago, but North London derby victory over Arsenal on Sunday kept their title dreams alive.

Spurs make their first visit to the London Stadium hoping to make it 10 league victories in a row. With no love lost between the clubs, the Hammers would be delighted to put a dent in Tottenham’s league winning ambitions.

West Ham’s first season in the old Olympic Stadium hasn’t been a happy one and they currently languish in 15th.

Their struggles in the new ground could be a warning sign for Spurs, who will leave White Hart Lane for Wembley next term.

The Hammers have won just six of their 17 home league matches, and were outclassed by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

With vultures circling around Slaven Bilic, the Croat really needs a performance to get the fans, and board, back on his side.

Unlike Bilic, Mauricio Pochettino can do no wrong, and I don’t think they’ll drop crucial points here.

Hugo Lloris has kept a league high 15 clean-sheets this season, and up against a toothless West Ham team who have scored just three goals in their last six, I think he’ll add another on Friday.

A Tottenham win to nil is 6/4 with 188BET, which catches the eye.

It could be a cagey affair, however, so will be selling total goals at 3.05 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Tottenham win to nil - 6/4 (188BET)

Sell total goals - 3.05 (Sporting Index)