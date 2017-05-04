Bill Esdaile

DECLARATIONS for Sunday’s action at Newmarket aren’t made until later this morning, so we won’t know until then whether Aidan O’Brien plans to saddle Somehow in the Dahlia Stakes (2.20pm).

The daughter of Fastnet Rock ran out an impressive winner at Gowran Park last Sunday and would be a threat to all if reappearing so soon.

However, I’m prepared to take a chance before declarations are made and back William Haggas’ MUFFRI’HA back over her preferred nine furlongs.

The drop back in trip to seven furlongs at Lingfield on Good Friday ended in an agonising defeat as the post came just in time for Realtra.

Race fit from her exertions in Dubai earlier this year, she looks sure to run well and can be backed at 4/1 with 188BET.

The opening 12-furlong handicap looks ultra-competitive and it will be interesting to see whether Big Country can convert his recent all-weather form to the grass.

However, it looks a tricky puzzle to solve and I prefer to wait for Roger Varian’s TANSHOLPAN in the Pretty Polly Stakes (4.45pm).

Varian has his team in terrific form already this season and could have aimed a number of his talented fillies at this.

Tansholpan won her maiden at Nottingham well last October before quickly reappearing in a valuable listed prize here at Newmarket.

All things considered, she ran a great race to finish third that day considering she didn’t get the smoothest of passages.

She proved that fast ground holds no fears and the step up in trip also looks just what the doctor ordered.

The fact that she holds entries in all the big middle distance fillies’ races suggests that she is held in high regard.

POINTERS

Muffri’Ha 2.20pm Newmarket

Tansholpan 4.45pm Newmarket