Joe Hall

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for the behind-the-scenes work that has helped put the club in contention for the Premier League title for a second successive season.

The North Londoners can pull themselves to within one point of league leaders Chelsea if they beat West Ham at the London Stadium on Friday night and Pochettino says Levy deserves credit for their lofty position.

Levy, named the highest-paid director in the Premier League last year on £2.6m, has been criticised by Tottenham fans during his 16 years calling the shots at White Hart Lane.

But Pochettino only had positive things to say about his collaboration with the 55-year-old.

"His support is massive to me and that's a good thing to recognise when the people help you, when the chairman cares about you, shares ideas and tries to be involved every day," he said.

"The good thing at Tottenham is that all decisions are club decisions. Not a Mauricio Pochettino decision or a Daniel Levy decision. We share all decisions and that's so important to success in football.

"That's why I want to recognise all his support, he is a person who is caring about the club, the fans, trying to improve the team, the facilities, creating a new stadium.

"Sometimes it's so difficult because always if the striker scores he is praised, if the team is doing well the manager is praised. But if you have a great chairman like we have it's important to recognise it and all the staff on the board at the club."

Spurs can turn up the heat on Chelsea, who do not play until Monday night when Middlesbrough travel to Stamford Bridge, by beating West Ham — but Pochettino knows anything less could kill their title hopes for good.

"Tomorrow is a game we must win of course," said the Argentine coach. "If not the percentage [chance] to win the Premier League and catch Chelsea will be difficult."