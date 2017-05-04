Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Sports Direct's only female director Claire Jenkins stepped down with immediate effect this morning.

Jenkins, a non-executive director with the sportswear retailer, quit without citing any reasons. She sat on the retailer’s audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

In April, Sports Direct appointed its workers' representative, who will attend company board meetings. Alex Balacki, works as a store manager for the retailer in Barnstaple, and has been with the company for 13 years.

Sports Direct came under fire last year after MPs accused the retailer of running its Shirebrook plant like a "Victorian workhouse". The retailer also drew criticism for its zero-hours contracts that did not provide workers with secure employment and rights. ​

Transline, the agency that provides workers on zero-hour contracts to Sports Direct, is set to fall into administration. The firm filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last week, it was reported today.

Last month Sports Direct's billionaire owner Mike Ashley snapped up US retailer Eastern Outfitters and bought a 7.9 per cent stake in athletic apparel store Finish Line.

Sports Direct also took a stake in Finish Line, an American shoe and clothing chain which reported a loss of $9.5m (£8.4m) in its last quarterly results.