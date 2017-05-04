Rebecca Smith

The Elizabeth Line has hit another construction milestone with the completion of the platform structures and tracks for services at Abbey Wood station.

Construction of the new station building at Abbey Wood is also advanced and is set to be finished in autumn 2017 when the station opens to Southeastern trains.

The new Abbey Wood station will include a new, larger ticket hall, new platforms for both Elizabeth Line and North Kent services and lifts to provide step-free access to all platforms.

How construction at Abbey Wood has taken shape:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Matthew White, surface director at Crossrail, said:

Construction of the new station at Abbey Wood will complete later this year. The new station will provide an improved experience for the thousands of people who use the station every day. The Elizabeth line will halve journey times to many central London destinations.

With the first Elizabeth Line services for the capital's Crossrail project set to hit the tracks later this month, the full project remains on course to be entirely open in December 2019, extending to Reading and Heathrow Terminal 4.

The first stage of the railway will open between Liverpool Street Main Line and Shenfield this month. This will be followed by the Transport for London (TfL) Rail Service opening between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 in May next year.

The first new trains will have walk-through carriages, as well as air conditioning and real-time travel information.

In its entirety, the Crossrail route will pass through 40 stations from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through new twin-bore 21 km tunnels to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

The finished platforms at Abbey Wood are head of Elizabeth Line services running through the station from December next year, which is set to halve journey times to many destinations in central London.

The £14.8bn project is building 10 new stations, including at Paddington, Bond Street, Farringdon and Canary Wharf, while upgrading 30 more.

The Elizabeth Line so far:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)