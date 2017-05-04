Joe Hall

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed Jose Mourinho's complaints of fixture congestion, insisting Manchester United's squad is big enough to cope with their trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Mourinho could field a weakened team at the Emirates, a fixture sandwiched between the first and second leg of United's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo, after his squad was hit with a spate of injuries.

The Portuguese manager has complained of an "inhuman" schedule taking its toll his players, but Wenger believes Premier League clubs now have the resources to be able to fight on multiple fronts.

​"Normally a big schedule is what you want, it shows you are in the competitions," he said.

"If you have injuries we are all equipped now in the Premier League to deal with that. What has changed in the is the benches. There are top players on the bench.

"I take every competition seriously. The only thing I did over the years was to use the League Cup to give some chances to young players."

Arsenal will be without midfielder Granit Xhaka, ruled out with an ankle injury sustained in last week's North London derby defeat, and Lucas Perez who picked up an injury in training this week - but centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is back in contention for the Premier League fixture.

Yet the Gunners' injury concerns pale in comparison to United's who this week added Luke Shaw to a sick list that included fellow defender Marcos Rojo and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic while Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have all had problems.

Mourinho has said he is willing to rest key players on Sunday, yet Wenger believes that United's "massive" squad means they will pose a tough test for the home side regardless.

"I don't know what Manchester United will do," said the Frenchman.

"Anyway they have a massive squad with quality players. Only a top level performance will get us the win we want."