Thursday 4 May 2017 2:30pm

Spreadbetting firm IG Group to give investors option to back company flotations

William Turvill
The first floating company on offer: Global Ports Holding (no pun intended) (Source: Getty)

Spreadbetting business IG Group has started offering customers the chance to invest in newly-floating companies.

The development means investors can subscribe to upcoming floats and placings via their IG share-dealing account or share-dealing Isa.

Read more: IG sees the positive in French watchdog push back

“The addition of IPOs is further proof of our commitment to investments and another important step in the development of our offering,” said chief executive Peter Hetherington.

“We actively encourage feedback from our customers and they told us they wanted access to retail IPOs on our award winning platform.

“I believe our customers will see this as a further reason to continue to invest and trade with IG.”

Read more: Spreadbetters' shares tumble on news of FCA crackdown

The company said applications for the Global Ports Holding, which announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, are now open.

The cruise port operator is aiming to float with a share price of between 735p and 875p, valuing the company at between £462m and £539m.

