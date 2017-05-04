Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Catherine McGuinness is replacing Mark Boleat as the City of London Corporation's new policy chairman.

McGuinness, who was previously deputy chairman, will be responsible for taking a lead on policy issues affecting the UK’s financial and related professional services sector.

She will also work towards ensuring the City remains a global financial centre after Brexit and will maintain "strong ties with political representatives both in the UK, EU and internationally".

McGuinness said: “As chairman of the policy and resources committee my goal is a vibrant, thriving City contributing to the prosperity and well-being of the capital and the country.

“Assuming the role of policy chairman at such a critical time for the financial and related professional services sector is a significant task.

“I am keen to explore how the sector can benefit from leaving the EU, particularly in developing our relationships with new international partners such as China and India. But the City Corporation is about more than just financial and professional services."

McGuinness, who previously was head of legal in an international bank, is also a member of the governing body for The City Academy, Hackney, which is co-sponsored by the City and by KPMG, as well as on the board of the Barbican Centre.

Outgoing policy chairman Mark Boleat said: “It has been a great privilege to serve as the City’s Policy chairman since 2012. I am very proud to have been able to play a small part in expanding the City’s work in London – in respect of education, employment, culture and the many other features that make London the greatest City in the world.

“Handling the referendum and now Brexit has been a challenge for the City. There is much to do if London is to retain its pre-eminence in a post-Brexit world. I have complete confidence that Catherine will do a great job in representing the City and ultimately helping to secure a Brexit deal and domestic policy outcomes that will see the City continue to thrive.”