Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Tech giant Amazon is launching a new development centre site in Cambridge that will house over 400 employees including machine learning scientists, knowledge engineers and data scientists.

Amazon staff working on devices such as Kindle, Fire tablet, Echo, as well as Alexa will move into the new 60,000 square feet centre this autumn. It also has another development centre in Cambridge that will be used for research and development for Prime Air, a delivery system get parcels to customers in 30 minutes or less using drones.

The US tech goliath has invested £6.4bn across the UK since 2010. It will employ staff in more than 1,500 "innovation-related roles" by the end of the year, the tech giant's country manager Doug Gurr said.

“We are constantly inventing on behalf of our customers, and our development centres in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London play a major role in Amazon’s global innovation story,” he added.

Minister of State for Digital and Culture Matt Hancock said: "This is fantastic news - Amazon's increased investment in developing cutting-edge technology in Cambridge is another vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading centre of invention and innovation."

Last month, Amazon announced it is bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the UK, with plans for more fresh positions at a major new operations centre in the north of England. The 1,200 full-time jobs will be in operations, engineering, HR and IT located at one of four new fulfilment centres being built by the company this year, in Warrington.