Joe Hall

Manchester United have had a £72m bid for teenage striker Kylian Mbappe turned down by Monaco, who are reportedly holding out for a record-breaking offer.

The French league leaders are said to believe that the 18-year-old, who has scored 24 goals this season, is good enough to command a £100m fee.

According to the Guardian, Monaco do not want to sell Mbappe this summer as they expect his value to increase even further beyond the £100m mark in a second full season with the club.

United are on the hunt for further firepower in this summer's transfer window, after top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a long term injury last month to compound the club's struggles scoring goals this season.

Jose Mourinho's side, who travel to Celta Vigo for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tonight, are the lowest scorers of any team in the Premier League's top seven.

Another Frenchman, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, has also been touted as another name high on the Old Trafford list of attacking targets.

The 26-year-old is reported to have agreed a lucrative five-year deal worth £280,000 a week with United, who are said to be ready to trigger the forward's £89m buy-out clause.