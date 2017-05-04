FTSE 100 7261.39 +0.37%
Thursday 4 May 2017 10:05am

Royal family announcement: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retiring from public life aged 95

Caitlin Morrison
Prince Philip is retiring at the age of 95 (Source: Getty)

Prince Philip is retiring from public life, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke of Edinburgh, aged 95, has decided he will no longer carry out public engagements from autumn this year.

The Queen called an emergency meeting of her staff earlier this morning.

The full statement from the Palace is as follows:

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public enagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.

Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.

