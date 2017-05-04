Oliver Gill

EE is to scrap billing UK customers extra charges for using their phones across 47 European destinations.

The mobile giant said roaming charges will be ditched from 15 June.

The move comes as the European Commission has forced mobile operators to bin roaming charges across the all EU member states on the same date.

Last month, Vodafone announced plans to also go above and beyond what will be required be European regulators. It scrapped roaming charges across 40 countries.

EE chief executive Marc Allera said: “Our customers want to be able to stay connected whether they’re travelling around the UK or abroad.

"We go further to provide our customers with 4G in more places across the UK than any other operator, and we’re offering inclusive roaming in more destinations as well – so our customers can stay in touch whether they’re lying on a beach in the Mediterranean, checking out the latest restaurants in New York, or hiking in New Zealand.”

EU countries

Austria, Azores ,Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin (French), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and Vatican City.

European Economic Areas

Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein

Other destinations

Switzerland, Monaco, Isle of Man, Jersey & Guernsey

