Morrisons grows sales in first quarter of 2017 as turnaround continues

Caitlin Morrison

Morrisons recorded another increase in sales, for the sixth consecutive quarter, in the 13 weeks to 30 April, the supermarket reported today.

The figures

The supermarket grew like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, by 3.4 per cent.

This increase came despite a 6.9 per cent decline in the number of items per basket.

However, the number of transactions was up 4.6 per cent.

Shares in Morrisons went up 1.3 per cent to 242.27p at the open.

Why it's interesting

Morrisons is on track with its turnaround - earlier this year the supermarket reported its first annual profit and sales growth since 2012.

This morning the retailer said it had performed especially well during the key events of Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter which fell in the quarter.

Morrisons also highlighted a number of expansions and new ventures it undertook during the period:

the supermarket expanded its Best range

it introduced a new healthy eating Eat Smart range

the new Nutmeg clothing Womenswear offer was introduced into over 50 stores, and the Nutmeg brand was extended into baby and child accessories

it launched a new website, flowerworld.co.uk, offering a range of fresh bouquets for free next day delivery to customers anywhere in Britain

What Morrisons said

"Our new financial year has started well, thanks once again to the dedication of our team of food makers and shopkeepers," said chief exec David Potts.

"We are improving the shopping trip in many different ways, which is making Morrisons more popular and accessible for customers. These new initiatives in-store, online, in wholesale and services are beginning to build a broader, stronger Morrisons."