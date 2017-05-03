Ross McLean

uventusJ striker Gonzalo Higuain revelled in firing Juventus to the brink of a second Champions League final in three seasons after netting twice in Wednesday’s semi-final first-leg triumph over Monaco.

Higuain scored as many knockout stage goals against Leonardo Jardim’s outfit as he had in his previous 24 appearances combined as Juventus seized the initiative in the tie, with a repeat of the 1998 final with Real Madrid most likely.

“I fight so hard for these moments. I’m delighted with the goals but this isn't over yet,” said the Argentinian.

“Goals were not coming for me in this competition but I knew I just had to stay calm and keep working hard. We also wanted another clean sheet and we are delighted with the result.”

Juventus, who are closing in on a record sixth straight Serie A title, opened the scoring shortly before the half hour mark following a destructive team move which carved open Monaco.

Claudio Marchisio, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Dani Alves were all involved in a counter-attack which ended with Higuain firing a low 15-yard shot beyond Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic after a clear backheel from the ex-Barcelona full-back.

The Old Lady doubled their lead on 59 minutes when Dybala found Alves, who duly supplied the ammunition for Higuain to meet the cross and sweep past Subasic from six yards.