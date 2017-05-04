Melissa York

One Park Drive, Canary Wharf

From £575,000

Rare homes on the Canary Wharf estate went on sale yesterday, in what is set to be one of the tallest residential buildings in London. The 58-storey tower is being designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the architect behind the Tate Modern Extension and the redevelopment of Chelsea FC’s stadium. It has a distinctive circular shape to maximise views of the skyline, with 483 studio to three bedroom apartments to move into by 2019, with a whole floor set aside for a health and fitness suite.

Call 020 7001 3800 or visit canarywharf.com/residential

Orchard Wharf, Docklands

From £399,000

Walk to work in Canary Wharf in 20 minutes or hop on the DLR at East India – itself only a 5 minute walk away – buy buying into this new collection by the River Lea. One to three bedroom apartments are on offer, 388 to be exact, as well as a number of duplexes and penthouses., with their. own balcony, terrace or garden. The mixed development by Galliard Homes will also feature some retail and office space and a tower reaching up to 23 storeys high. The first completions are expected in early 2021.

Call 020 7620 1500

14 Netherhall Gardens, Hampstead

From £2.4m

A listed mansion that sheltered Jewish families fleeing from Nazi Germany has been converted into 14 grand period apartments in north London. The Victorian property at 14 Netherhall Gardens was owned by Otto Schiff, who moved to Mayfair with his wife, leaving the house to shelter persecuted families. Afterwards, the house was owned by a trust, but developer Godfrey London has created two to five bedroom apartments set in landscaped gardens designed by Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Kate Gould.

Call 020 8209 3048 or visit godfreylondon.co.uk

St Agnes Place, Kennington

From £1.25m

Family living in Zone Two is the raison d’etre behind these new townhouses in Kennington. Less than half a mile from the Oval cricket ground, it’s also near a schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted and new residents automatically become members of the Friends of Kennington Park, so they can get involved with community events. L&Q is behind these three and four bedroom houses, modelled on their period neighbours , with Laura Ashley collection kitchens, four storeys, balconies and terraces.

Call 0333 0033 660 or visit stagnesplace.co.uk

Fitzroy Gate, Hounslow

From £1.4m

The Pimms will be flowing at a garden party hosted by developer St James tomorrow for prospective buyers looking around the show home for this family-focused development in Old Isleworth. Situated along the banks of the Thames in three acres of parkland, there are 39 four to six bedroom homes on sale on a Grade II listed site that are due to be finished this summer. The scheme will also create a new public riverside footpath from Richmond Road to the existing Herons Place riverside walk.

Call 020 3432 2981 or visit fitzroygate.co.uk