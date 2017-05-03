FTSE 100 7234.53 -0.21%
Wednesday 3 May 2017 6:33pm

World records row: IAAF could reject controversial plan to purge pre-2005 record books, says president Lord Coe

Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
ATHLETICS-BRITAIN-IAAF
Coe said he wanted to hear counter-proposals (Source: Getty)

Global athletics chief Lord Coe has hinted that governing body the IAAF may reject controversial proposals to wipe out all world records set before 2005.

Coe said that he welcomed the debate but appeared to distance himself from the radical plans set out by European Athletics, adding that they may need to be changed.

The proposals have drawn criticism from high-profile athletes, including British marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe, and sparked threats of legal action.

Read more: Plans to scrap pre-2005 athletics records defended

“The debate, which has been propagated by the European Athletics Association, these are proposals that will have to come to the IAAF for global discussion, and that’s exactly where we are,” said IAAF president Coe.

“I welcome the debate – and there has to be a debate – and these proposals will come back to the [IAAF] council. And I look forward to, maybe, counter-proposals, changes, thoughts around it. But I do think we have to start somewhere.”

The plans, to be discussed when the IAAF meets in August, are an attempt to restore credibility to athletics, which has been damaged by a string of doping scandals.

Some athletes have criticised the plans, with Radcliffe calling them “cowardly”, and long jump record-holder Mike Powell labelling them “an injustice and a slap in the face”.

Related articles

Club runner Griffiths upstages British elite at London Marathon
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

Russia set to miss World Championships in London
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Ennis-Hill: London can help restore faith in athletics
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff