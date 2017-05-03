Rebecca Smith

Facebook announced it has beaten analyst expectations for its first quarter results with revenue topping $8bn and quarterly profit up 76.6 per cent.

The figures

Revenue topped expectations at $8.03bn. Analysts had expected growth of 42 per cent to $7.83bn.

Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.04.

Mark Zuckerberg's company was boosted by solid growth in its mobile ad business, with mobile ad revenue making up 85 er cent of the firm's total advertising revenue.

The social media behemoth was expected to announce it is on the cusp of two billion members, and its monthly active users hit 1.94bn. Facebook reported 1.86bn monthly active users for the fourth quarter.

Why it’s interesting

It comes off the back of better than anticipated results from rival Alphabet, which noted strong advertising growth.

And expectations were high had been Facebook, which continues to build its mobile advertising business and maintain solid user growth across its range of apps.

There have been though, concerns raised over its handling of graphic and violent video content, particularly live streamed footage in recent weeks. Facebook has come in for criticism for allowing such videos to be visible on the social network for hours before being removed or flagged with a warning.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to work on the issue and today announced it is planning to hire 3,000 new staff to review videos and images, saying: “If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly.”

Zuckerberg said the company will almost double its 4,500-strong community operations team to review the "millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly".

What the company said

"We had a good start to 2017," said Mark Zuckerberg. "We're continuing to build tools to support a strong global community."

