City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover investment advisory, global arbitration and wealth management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

White Horse Capital

White Horse Capital, the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) investment and advisory business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Stedman, former senior partner at leading international law firm Nabarro LLP, as a board adviser. Graham brings close to 40 years legal, SME and TMT experience to White Horse Capital, having acted as a trusted board adviser to SMEs and entrepreneurs as part of his role as counsel to a wide variety of growth companies. During his legal career Graham has advised numerous SMEs and high-growth tech businesses on their expansion strategies and on all aspects of business fundraising and corporate finance activity. Graham was also responsible for establishing the dedicated Entrepreneurs’ Group at Nabarro LLP. Under his guidance, the group developed an innovative suite of fixed-price legal products and was instrumental in closing numerous equity funding rounds for high-growth businesses, many of them in the TMT sector.

Three Crowns

Three Crowns, the world’s first global arbitration law firm, has appointed Gaurav Sharma as counsel from the global litigation group at Shell where he was a senior legal counsel. In that role he was leading on investment and commercial arbitrations as well as major international litigation matters relating to the group’s cross-border operations. Gaurav advised and acted as counsel to senior executives, boards and companies within the Shell group and regularly appeared as an advocate before arbitral tribunals. Sharma is dual qualified in England & Wales and France. While at Shell, Gaurav most recently acted as counsel or co-counsel in numerous gas price arbitrations in the natural gas and LNG sectors, as well as in a number of substantial disputes with states arising out of production sharing arrangements, and with other international oil companies.

Heartwood Investment Management

Heartwood Investment Management has appointed Chris Whittingham as intermediary client director. Chris will help develop and manage Heartwood’s financial adviser business solution and distribution strategy. Chris joins Heartwood from AV Trinity where, as business development manager, he was responsible for implementing business development plans with new initiatives and developing new client relationships. Prior to this, he was regional sales manager at Novia Financial where he was tasked with developing the company’s presence in the south east. Chris has also worked at Zurich Intermediary Group as senior sales manager. He began his career as a broker consultant with Equity & Law Life Assurance Society.

