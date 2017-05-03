William Turvill

Shares at the publisher of the New York Times leapt 10 per cent on Wednesday after the US company reported its best-ever quarter for subscriber growth.

The figures

The New York Times Company said its operating profit for the first quarter was $29m (£22.5m), up from $27.9m in the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $0.08 for the period, up from a loss of $0.05 in the same period last year.

Total revenues for the period were up 5.1 per cent year-on-year to $398.8m. Circulation revenues were up 11.2 per cent and advertising revenues were down 6.9 per cent.

The company’s shares leapt 10 per cent to $15.73 on the results.

Why it’s interesting

The firm said its performance was “principally driven by very strong digital revenues”.

The company’s president and chief executive, Mark Thompson, revealed it had added “an astonishing 308,000 net digital news subscriptions, making [the first quarter] the single best quarter for subscriber growth in our history”.

It may be no coincidence that this period came after the election of President Donald Trump, who has been highly critical of the publication, describing it as “failing”.

Remember when the failing @nytimes apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong. Now worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017

What the company said

Thompson said: