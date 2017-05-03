Rebecca Smith

The Federal Reserve has voted not to raise its key interest rate today, following hikes in December and March.

The Federal Open Market Committee said it was maintaining the target range for the federal funds rate at 0.75 to one per cent.

The US central bank said it felt the recent slowdown in US growth will likely be temporary, noting that while household spending growth had expanded "only modestly" of late, the "fundamentals underpinning the continued growth of consumption" were still solid.

Following a two-day meeting, the Fed said:

The Committee views the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory and continues to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, labour market conditions will strengthen somewhat further, and inflation will stabilise around 2 percent over the medium term.

US economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 0.7 per cent for the first quarter of the year and the expectation was that the Fed would hold interest rates steady, after a key measure of inflation showed price increases moderating during March.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index dipped to an annual rate of 1.8 per cent in March, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That was a drop from the 2.1 per cent inflation in the Fed’s preferred measure recorded in February. The US central bank aims for a symmetrical rate of two per cent PCE inflation.

Investors next foresee an interest rate rise in June, according to Fed futures data compiled by the CME Group.

And Neil Wilson, analyst at ETX Capital, said today’s meeting “should leave the door very much open to a rate hike in June”.

He added: “Currently the market is pricing in a roughly 70 per cent chance of a 25 basis point increase in the Fed funds rate at the 14 June Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The meeting today could just shift the needle here a touch but is not going to alter the longer-term trajectory for interest rates.”

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said:

The statement makes it very clear that the Fed does not take the reported slowdown in Q1 growth seriously. In short, they have not changed their view that the economy can take a 'gradual' increase in rates, which will be needed to prevent an overshoot of the inflation target as the labour market tightens. We continue to expect a 25bp hike in June.

