Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has launched a stinging attack on Brussels bureaucrats and politicians in a statement to mark the dissolution of parliament.

Speaking in Downing Street after meeting the Queen earlier today, May confirmed that the 2015 parliament had now come to an end.

"Whoever wins on the 8 June will face an overriding task to get the best possible deal for this UK from Brexit," May said.

However, she warned: "In the last few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be."

May added that the UK had been "misrepresented" in European newspapers, saying that the negotiating position of the European Commission had "hardened" and that Britain had been "threatened" by European politicians and officials.

"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the General Election that will take place on 8 June," she said.

"We continue to believe that no deal is better for Britain than a bad deal. But we want a deal. We want a deep and special partnership with the European Union. And we want the EU to succeed."

But the events of the last few days have shown that - whatever our wishes, and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders - there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed.

May went on to appeal to the voters to back her in the election, seeking to contrast herself with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and warning that "if we don't get this right the consequences will be serious". She said that failure to do so would "let the bureaucrats if Brussels run over us".

May made the shock decision to call an early election in the middle of April, with MPs later voting overwhelmingly in favour of the plan.

It comes after the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier earlier today warned that Brexit talks would not be "quick and painless".

Speaking this morning, Barnier insisted that reaching a deal would not represent a "punishment" but a "settling of accounts".

Barnier declined to comment on specific numbers for a so-called divorce bill, insisting instead that the sum "will develop", adding that failure to reach agreement could have "explosive" consequences for EU programmes. Brexit secretary David Davis has already rejected a potential €100bn figure.