Emma Haslett

Facebook is planning to hire 3,000 new staff to review videos and images after a series of violent acts were streamed live on the site, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said today.

In a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg called the videos "heartbreaking". He added the company will almost double its 4,500-strong community operations team to review the "millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly".

Live streaming

In the last month Facebook has been rocked by both the live-streamed murder of 74-year-old grandfather Robert Godwin, who was shot in Ohio in April, and the suicide of Wuttisan Wongtalay in Phuket, who killed his 11-month-old daughter before taking his own life.

Zuckerberg said the new army of reviewers will "help us get better at removing things we don't allow on Facebook like hate speech and child exploitation.

"And we'll keep working with local community groups and law enforcement who are in the best position to help someone if they need it - either because they're about to harm themselves, or because they're in danger from someone else.

"In addition to investing in more people, we're also building better tools to keep our community safe. We’re going to make it simpler to report problems to us, faster for our reviewers to determine which posts violate our standards and easier for them to contact law enforcement if someone needs help. As these become available they should help make our community safer."

Fake news

The site has come under fire in recent months over everything from its lax approach to preventing violent content from being streamed live to its failure to prevent fake news.

At the beginning of this week MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee said Facebook, Google and Twitter are "shamefully far from taking sufficient action" to prevent fake news from going viral via their sites.

Last month Facebook issued a list of tips on spotting fake news, including "be sceptical of headlines" and "watch for unusual formatting".