William Turvill

Less than half of BBC staff have confidence in executives at the corporation, an internal survey has found.

The staff survey, which was completed by 69 per cent of employees, also revealed low scores on pay, recruitment and bullying and harassment.

The results, seen by City A.M., show that 44 per cent of staff “have confidence in decisions made by the BBC executive team”. This is up from 43 per cent in 2015 and also one percentage point above the Ipsos Mori public sector average, the BBC said.

Read more: BBC misses cost-cutting targets as headcount remains at 19,000, NAO finds

Meanwhile, 95 per cent of survey participants believe they “demonstrate the BBC values in the way I behave at work”.

The score drops to 53 per cent when participants were asked whether the “BBC executive team demonstrate the BBC values in the way they behave at work”.

Elsewhere, 41 per cent said they are “rewarded fairly for what I do through pay, benefits and flexible options”; 41 per cent said there are “fair, open processes for filling internal vacancies”; and 50 per cent agreed with the statement: “If I experienced or saw bullying or harassment I'm confident that taking action would have a fair outcome.”

Read more: Rival group of MPs hits back in BBC Brexit bias row: Counter letter in full

The BBC scored highly with the statements: “I’m proud to work for the BBC” (93 per cent) and “I'm prepared to put in extra effort to help the BBC deliver great programmes and services” (91 per cent).

A BBC spokesperson said: