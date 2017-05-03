FTSE 100 7229.52 -0.28%
Wednesday 3 May 2017 3:35pm

Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco announce petrol and diesel price reductions

Caitlin Morrison
Drivers will welcome news of the price cuts (Source: Getty)

Sainsbury's and Tesco will cut the price of fuel at their filling stations tomorrow, following Morrisons, which cut prices today.

The price of diesel at all three will fall by 2p per litre, while the price of petrol will go down by 1p.

"At Tesco we are committed to everyday low prices on all of our products which is why we’re dropping the cost of petrol and diesel at our 500 filling stations across the UK," said Peter Cattell, fuel director for Tesco.

Sainsbury's tweeted their announcement this afternoon:

Morrisons made their announcement earlier today:

The UK's Big Four supermarkets last announced a fuel price reduction in March. Usually when one retailer unveils a cut, the others quickly follow suit.

Sainsbury's share price has fallen by more than five per cent today, after the supermarket revealed an eight per cent slide in profits for the first quarter of the year this morning.

