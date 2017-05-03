Caitlin Morrison

Sainsbury's and Tesco will cut the price of fuel at their filling stations tomorrow, following Morrisons, which cut prices today.

The price of diesel at all three will fall by 2p per litre, while the price of petrol will go down by 1p.

"At Tesco we are committed to everyday low prices on all of our products which is why we’re dropping the cost of petrol and diesel at our 500 filling stations across the UK," said Peter Cattell, fuel director for Tesco.

Sainsbury's tweeted their announcement this afternoon:

Toot toot, hey, beep beep! We're dropping the price of fuel! Diesel by 2p and petrol by 1p per litre from tomorrow 🚗⛽️ — Sainsbury's News (@SainsburysNews) May 3, 2017

Morrisons made their announcement earlier today:

Today we will be cutting the cost of our diesel by two pence per litre and our unleaded by one pence per litre at all of our stations — Morrisons News (@MorrisonsNews) May 3, 2017

The UK's Big Four supermarkets last announced a fuel price reduction in March. Usually when one retailer unveils a cut, the others quickly follow suit.

Sainsbury's share price has fallen by more than five per cent today, after the supermarket revealed an eight per cent slide in profits for the first quarter of the year this morning.