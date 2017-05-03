Joe Hall

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan is planning to return to the ring this November, having been inspired by fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's triumph at Wembley this weekend.

Khan has not fought since being knocked out in six rounds by middleweight champion Saul Alvarez a year ago after a proposed meeting with Manny Pacquiao in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year was called off.

The 30-year-old now has his sights set on competing in a world title fight at the end of the year, a date which leaves open the possibility of the long-anticipated match-up with domestic rival Kell Brook.

"I've decided to take a big fight at the end of the year and for a title hopefully," said Khan.

"I was thinking of fighting at the end of this month but what I've thought of doing instead is fighting after Ramadan. I want to be back in the ring in November."

Speaking in the wake of Joshua's dramatic heavyweight triumph over Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night, Olympic silver medallist Khan said he would like to stage an event of similar size to see out his career.

"What a fight — it was like a Rocky movie, it was crazy," he said.

"I think that is what boxing needed. It is definitely one of the biggest sports in Britain and to see a 90,000 stadium full, that is somewhere I would love to be.

"Maybe I could see my career off having a big fight like that and then calling it a day as I've not got many fights left in me now."