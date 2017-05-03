FTSE 100 7229.99 -0.28%
Wednesday 3 May 2017 1:09pm

Hipster mattress maker Eve announces intention to float

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Chief executive Jas Bagniewski was previously at Rocket Internet and Zalando (Source: Eve Sleep)

Hipster mattress company Eve Sleep has announced its intentions to float on the UK stock market.

The firm, which sells memory foam mattresses, intends to float on Aim in mid-May, marking the first retail IPO of the year. It markets itself as a "disruptive" brand, creating mattresses "influenced by Scandinavian themes of simplicity".

Read more: Is this the world's most advanced airline seat?

Co-founder and chief exec Jas Bagniewski started Eve in 2015 and has expanded the business to 10 countries since then. Now, the business is looking for access to capital as it seeks to grow its sales across Europe.

The firm has attracted high-profile investors such as Woodford Investment Management, Octopus and Channel 4. It is chaired by former Capita chief executive Paul Pindar.

Eve's management team is now on the road talking to potential investors about the float.

The hipster mattress market has become more competitive than you might think. Casper, a three-year-old startup backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, is arriving in the UK this year. And Simba Sleep has tempted several top City investors, including Henderson Global Investors and Numis Securities.


Simba Sleep is another of the many new, hipster entrants into the mattress market (Source: Simba Sleep)

James Cox, co-founder of Simba Sleep, said Eve has "played a crucial role in helping to innovate and accelerate the once stagnant mattress category". However, he said Simba Sleep was the "clear market leader across Europe".

Also, there is a weird online trend for unboxing Eve mattresses:

Tags

Related articles

The mattress startup battle's heating up as Simba Sleep beds new cash
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

The Leonardo DiCaprio-backed startup bringing mattress innovation to the UK
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Lack of sleep is costing the UK £40bn each year
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff