Hipster mattress maker Eve announces intention to float

Hipster mattress company Eve Sleep has announced its intentions to float on the UK stock market.

The firm, which sells memory foam mattresses, intends to float on Aim in mid-May, marking the first retail IPO of the year. It markets itself as a "disruptive" brand, creating mattresses "influenced by Scandinavian themes of simplicity".

Co-founder and chief exec Jas Bagniewski started Eve in 2015 and has expanded the business to 10 countries since then. Now, the business is looking for access to capital as it seeks to grow its sales across Europe.

The firm has attracted high-profile investors such as Woodford Investment Management, Octopus and Channel 4. It is chaired by former Capita chief executive Paul Pindar.

Eve's management team is now on the road talking to potential investors about the float.

The hipster mattress market has become more competitive than you might think. Casper, a three-year-old startup backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, is arriving in the UK this year. And Simba Sleep has tempted several top City investors, including Henderson Global Investors and Numis Securities.

James Cox, co-founder of Simba Sleep, said Eve has "played a crucial role in helping to innovate and accelerate the once stagnant mattress category". However, he said Simba Sleep was the "clear market leader across Europe".

Also, there is a weird online trend for unboxing Eve mattresses: