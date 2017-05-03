Ben Cleminson

It's far from the usual suspects in the second Champions League semi-final this evening, as Monaco host Juventus.

While the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are near regular fixtures at this stage, both fell in the previous round – meaning this season’s dark horses face each other with a place in the final at stake.

To say Monaco were unfancied this season would be an understatement – they needed two qualifying rounds just to make the groups, where they were seeded a lowly fourth.

However, Leonardo Jardim’s youthful team have blown sides away, scoring 12 times in four knockout matches against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

They now stand on the brink of a second Champions League final, having finished as runners up in 2004 – the only other time this century they’ve made it this far.

Given their history, Juventus’ attendance here isn’t such a shock – but it is still just their second semi-final appearance since 2003.

Serie A victory this season (they currently sit nine points clear with four games left) will be their sixth league title in a row, and it’s great to see this talented side finally making a mark in Europe.

After losing the 2003 and 2015 finals, it could be the last chance for 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon to win his first European Cup.

Buffon kept two clean sheets against Barcelona in the quarter-final, and hasn’t conceded in his last five games in this competition.

If he can shutout Monaco in their backyard tonight – and his side nick an away goal, they’ll have one foot in the final.

I think they can do it – while Kylian Mbappe has made plenty sit up and take notice this year, Juventus surely have the best drilled defence in Europe, and compared to Messi, the 18-year-old will seem small-fry.

