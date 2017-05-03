David Davis: €100bn Brexit bill? No way Jose

Emma Haslett

Brexit secretary David Davis has hit out at reports the UK's bill for leaving the European Union is about to rise to €100bn, saying the UK will shell out what it has a legal obligation to pay, not "just what the EU wants".

Davis' comments came after the Financial Times reported this morning that the UK could be faced with a Brexit bill of €100bn (£84.5bn), rather than the €60bn it had originally expected.

In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Davis said the UK has "not seen any number".

Meanwhile, in an appearance on the Today programme, he dismissed leaks suggesting Theresa May clashed with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker during a dinner last week as "rough and tumble" ahead of Brexit negotiations.

"[This is] an exercise in shaping people's opinions," he said.

"This is all the preliminary to the negotiation itself. Before we even got into this I did say... there are going to be some tough times with these negotiations. The public should look at some of this stuff with a pinch of salt."

Bloody difficult

Davis also insisted Theresa May was the right person to lead negotiations over Brexit, after the Prime Minister promised to be "bloody difficult" in talks with Juncker.

"Theresa May is the right person to do this," he said.

"She's decisive, she's tough, they know her, they respect her.

May made the threat yesterday afternoon after she branded the leaks from last week's dinner "Brussels gossip".

Speaking to the BBC, she stressed her credentials.

"At times these negotiations are going to be tough," May said.

"During the Conservative leadership campaign, I was described by one of my colleagues as a bloody difficult woman. And I said at the time the next person to find that out would be Jean-Claude Juncker."

