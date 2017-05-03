ITV boss Adam Crozier steps down

Helen Cahill, Caitlin Morrison

ITV announced this morning that its chief executive Adam Crozier is stepping down after seven years in the job.

He leaves the business on 30 June. The firm said he will be paid in line with his contract and in recognition of his tremendous contribution to the success of ITV.

Ian Griffiths will step up to a newly created combined role of chief operating officer and group finance director, and will also lead the executive team for an interim period, with Sir Peter Bazalgette, ITV chairman, taking on the role of executive chairman during that time. The company said it has a "well developed succession plan in place and a longer term successor to Adam will be announced in due course".

"Adam has been talking to me and the board for some time now about his future plans," Bazalgette said.

"He has made a fantastic contribution to ITV and the board is deeply indebted to him for his strong leadership and personal dedication in very successfully turning around the business and building a more global and diversified organisation with real scale in key creative markets around the world."

Crozier said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to lead the transformation of ITV over the past seven years and I know that I will miss this great business and the people who work here. However, having spent 21 years as a chief executive across four very different industries, I now feel that the time is right for me to move to the next stage of my career and to build a portfolio of roles across the PLC and private sectors."

ITV yesterday announced it was buying a majority stake in Line of Duty producer World Productions.