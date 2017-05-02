Ross McLean

Everton have confirmed that former Tottenham and England winger Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a stress-related illness.

It is believed that Leeds-born Lennon, 30, capped 14 times by the Three Lions, was detained in Salford on Sunday under the Mental Health Act after concerns over his welfare and admitted to a north-west hospital.

Lennon has only made 13 appearances this season for Everton, who he joined from Spurs for £4m in 2015, and has not featured since 11 February when he came off the bench against Middlesbrough.

“Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness,” read an Everton club statement. “The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at around 4.35pm on Sunday 30 April to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”