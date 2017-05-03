Stephan Shakespeare

Last week online fashion retailer Boohoo announced that its pre-tax profits had almost doubled to £31m – up from just under £16m the previous year.

With a focus on targeting specific demographics with its affordable offering, sales jumped by 51 per cent, helped in no small part by its expansion into new overseas markets.

YouGov brand tracking data underlines why Boohoo has had this level of success in the past year.

When looking specifically at its target group – those aged between 18 and 24 – Boohoo performs well.

Looking at the value metric (whether a brand provides value for money), Boohoo rates higher than competitors Zara, River Island and Topshop, to name just a few.

Another clue to its success lies in Boohoo’s word of mouth score (whether you have discussed the brand with someone in the past fortnight) among this age group.

Again, in this category Boohoo finds itself ahead of River Island, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge and close behind Topshop.

One more key to this success is Boohoo’s digital reach.

It has a very effective social media strategy, meaning it can cut marketing spend in other areas. YouGov profiles data underlines the importance of this approach.

Our figures indicate that 90 per cent of customers are on Facebook, 58 per cent are on Twitter while six in 10 (60 per cent) are on Instagram.

What’s more, 60 per cent of Boohoo customers say they often notice advertisements while on the internet.

This is supplemented by the fact that among 18-24-year-olds, Boohoo currently ranks highest in the fashion sector in terms of ad awareness score (whether you have seen an advert for a brand in the past two weeks).

Boohoo has also been able to adapt to its target group’s lifestyle.

Of the e-tailer’s current customers, more than nine in 10 (92 per cent) say that online shopping makes their life easier, while 85 per cent say they will happily switch shops for greater speed and convenience.

This success story is yet another example of an online retailer being able to outmanoeuvre its bricks and mortar rivals, and it acts as a further warning about the challenges facing high street retail outlets.

