FTSE 100 7250.05 +0.64%
Tuesday 2 May 2017 7:46pm

Manchester United's defensive worries deepen ahead of Europa League semi-final and Arsenal showdown as full-back suffers ligament damage

Ross McLean
Follow Ross
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-SWANSEA
Shaw joined United from Southampton for £27m in June 2014, (Source: Getty)

Manchester United’s defensive crisis has deepened further after a scan revealed that full-back Luke Shaw suffered ligament damage during his side’s Premier League draw with Swansea on Sunday.

Shaw, who joined the Red Devils from Southampton for £27m in June 2014, lasted just nine minutes of United’s clash against the relegation-threatened Swans before limping off with a foot injury.

The extent of Shaw’s injury and the length of his absence will not be known until a specialist analyses the scans but the 21-year-old is in danger of missing the remainder of the campaign and potentially the beginning of next.

With fellow defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo already sidelined, and Eric Bailly also forced off against Swansea, Shaw’s injury has come at the worst possible time for United boss Jose Mourinho.

United face Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tomorrow and Arsenal on Sunday as they continue their bid for a second trophy of the campaign and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has said that he feels “fixed and stronger” after suffering season-ending knee ligament damage last month.

Tags

Related articles

Mourinho blames Aguero for Fellaini red card
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Man Utd overtake Real Madrid to become world's richest club
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

Mourinho takes swipe at Smalling and Shaw
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff