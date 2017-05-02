Ross McLean

Manchester United’s defensive crisis has deepened further after a scan revealed that full-back Luke Shaw suffered ligament damage during his side’s Premier League draw with Swansea on Sunday.

Shaw, who joined the Red Devils from Southampton for £27m in June 2014, lasted just nine minutes of United’s clash against the relegation-threatened Swans before limping off with a foot injury.

The extent of Shaw’s injury and the length of his absence will not be known until a specialist analyses the scans but the 21-year-old is in danger of missing the remainder of the campaign and potentially the beginning of next.

With fellow defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo already sidelined, and Eric Bailly also forced off against Swansea, Shaw’s injury has come at the worst possible time for United boss Jose Mourinho.

United face Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tomorrow and Arsenal on Sunday as they continue their bid for a second trophy of the campaign and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has said that he feels “fixed and stronger” after suffering season-ending knee ligament damage last month.