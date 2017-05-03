Mark Sands

London mayor Sadiq Khan has formally opened the hunt for London's first ever chief digital officer, in line with a commitment in his manifesto.

Khan promised to recruit a CDO with a responsibility for overseeing growth in the sector and increasing "digital inclusion" across the capital.

The new CDO will also work to encourage collaboration and adoption of common standards around data and service transformation and support the Greater London Authority in policy development.

And the role will help to deliver public services in more efficient and accessible ways.

Figures from Oxford Economics show that London is home to more than 40,000 digital tech firms, which collectively employ roughly 250,000 people.

More than a third of these businesses have been set up in the last five years and it is forecast that a further 12,500 will have been created by 2025.

Khan said: “London is a world-leading hub for digital technology, data science and urban innovation. These technologies have the potential to transform the way that Londoners and visitors experience our city.



“I want to take the digital transformation of our public services to the next level, so we can improve the ways in which we plan and deliver public services for Londoners."