Ineos has confirmed there has been an incident at its Grangemouth site in Scotland.

The chemical plant and oil refinery has been evacuated, and emergency services are on the scene. Police Scotland said there had been a "major incident" at the site. Local media reported there had been a gas leak at the plant.

Police Scotland said all emergency services were in attendance and advised drivers to avoid roads in the Grangemouth area. Superintendent Brian Auld confirmed the incident has been contained on site and expert personnel are in attendance.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident at Grangemouth which happened at around 12.15pm today," the police said.

"All emergency services, local authority and partners are in attendance. A number of access roads in Grangemouth area are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

"Officers would advise members of the public to go about their normal business."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently assisting with an incident at Grangemouth petrochemical plant.

A spokesman for the service said: “At 12.12pm the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a gas leak at the Grangemouth petrochemical site.

“Eight appliances are currently in attendance to assist emergency service partners.”

Ineos has been providing updates via Twitter.

Grangemouth is Ineos' largest manufacturing site, and home to Scotland's only crude oil refinery, Petroineos, which produces most of the fuels used in the country.