Mark Sands

Transport for London has signed a new deal allowing its logo, including the iconic roundel, to be licensed for products around the world.

A five year deal with TSBA will allow firms to utilise properties such as the original routemaster bus, or the tube map.

It means the TfL branding could appear on items like mugs, tea-towels or even a trendy new summer dress.

It comes with TfL under pressure to maximise commercial revenues while operating under London mayor Sadiq Khan's so-called fare freeze.

The deal will see TSBA operating on a commission-basis, with all profits reinvested back into the transport network.

The TfL licensing programme will be launched at this year’s Licensing Expo in Las Vegas in late May.

The launch will include style guides and directions for products including fashion, homewares and publishing, toys, games and giftware.

David Ellis, head of IPR development for Transport for London said: “London has always been a global city rich in heritage and innovation and we are proud that our brand has become synonymous with that story.

"Our partnership with TSBA provides us with the expertise to re-align and expand our licensing programme and keep pace with the global market to generate new revenue to reinvest in transport.”