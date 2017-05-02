William Turvill

ITV has bought a majority stake in the company behind BBC series Line of Duty.

World Productions will become part of ITV Studios under the deal, which was announced this morning.

As well as making the hit series Line of Duty, World Productions is also behind the Bletchley Circle, Dark Angel, In Plain Sight, Code of a Killer, the Great Train Robbery and The Fear.

Read more: UKTV reports growing revenue and earnings despite Brexit vote troubles

The company has produced drama for four major UK broadcasters in the past year, including Born to Kill for Channel 4 and Save Me, a new series for Sky Atlantic.

ITV Studios managing director Julian Bellamy said:

World has made a name for itself as one the country's foremost drama producers with a raft of brilliant, stand out series from BBC’s Line of Duty to Channel 4's Born to Kill. I can't wait to work with Simon’s team as they drive World Productions into a new phase of growth in the UK and beyond.

Read more: ITN revenues jump as TV news firm boosted by Brexit and Trump coverage

Roger Charteris is to step down as chief executive of World and be replaced by current creative director Simon Heath.

Charteris said: “We are immensely proud of how far World Productions has come and to be handing over a company which is producing some of the very finest British television drama.”