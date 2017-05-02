Alys Key

Liberty House is to create 300 new jobs in the steel industry in South Yorkshire, and will invest millions of pounds in the North and the West Midlands.

The industrials and metals group announced the investment as it formally completed its £100m deal to acquire the Speciality Steel division of Tata Steel. Another 1700 jobs, which were previously under threat, have been secured by the deal.

The business is due to be relaunched as Liberty Specialty Steels, with an initial £20m investment in a new plant and equipment to boost competitiveness on the global market.

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House said: "By investing to acquire Speciality Steels we are casting a big vote of confidence in the future of British industry.

"With the right business model and an innovative approach, the UK steel and engineering sectors can recover and thrive. The Government is now pursuing a new post-Brexit industrial strategy and steel must be at the heart of that strategy."