Betting: Atletico Madrid to end Champions League heartbreak against Real

Surely no team has ever come closer to winning the Champions League without crossing the line than Atletico Madrid.

One minute from victory in the 1974 European Cup final against Bayern Munich, an equaliser took the game to a replay - which Bayern won 4-0.

It was a similar story in 2014 when Sergio Ramos headed another 90th minute leveller for Atletico’s city rivals Real, who then went on to finish the job against 10 men in extra-time.

Last year saw Atleti come within sight of glory once again before seeing it snatched away - this time on penalties, again to Real.

The pair meet again in this season’s edition, though thankfully for Diego Simeone and his team, at the semi-final stage.

Simeone’s side have struggled to keep pace in La Liga this season, but have the perfect plan for knock-out Champions League football.

If they can pinch an away goal at the Bernabeu they’re more than confident - their mean defence has only conceded one goal at home in their last nine Champions League games.

After comfortably seeing off Bayer Leverkusen and Leicester in the last two rounds, they now face their biggest foes.

Real have had a trickier route to the semis - their pulsating two games against Bayern was the tie of the competition so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals across the two matches, and has a third trophy in four years in his sights.

No team has ever defended the Champions League, however, and I’m not sure if Real can add a 13th in Cardiff next month.

There usually isn’t much to split these teams - three of the last five have finished 1-1, with just 11 goals in their last seven meetings.

I fancy another 1-1 scoreline this time, which is 6/1 with 188BET.

