Alys Key

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One said today it had appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Joe Sparacio as permanent CFO.

He replaces Giles Willets, who stepped down from the role after 10 years last November.

Sparacio is no stranger to media companies, having previously acted as CFO at Imax Corporation.

CEO Darren Throop said: "Since his appointment as interim CFO, Joe has brought great insight and expertise to eOne. We look forward to benefiting from his wide-ranging experience and understanding of the sector to continue to deliver value for our shareholders."

Peppa Pig has proved to be a cash cow for the company, with merchandise revenues in the US totalling over $200m (£155.14m) in 2016, supported by over 65 licensing partners.

The company also distributes movies, which included The Girl on the Train and La La Land last year. Full annual results are due to be announced later this month.