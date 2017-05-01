William Turvill

Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life will pay out tens of million of pounds in retention bonuses to executives to stop them quitting during their £11bn merger deal.

The retention bonus costs, totalling around £35m, form part of £320m of one-off integration costs announced by the Scottish fund management groups.

Sky News first reported that the payments would go towards a certain number of executives who handle large amount of client money.

Standard Life announced a £3.8bn takeover of Aberdeen to create an £11bn fund manager in March.

Under the terms of the deal, the bosses of Standard Life and Aberdeen, Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, will hold co-chief executive positions.

Skeoch will handle the “day to day running of the fabric of the combined business”, while Gilbert will focus on “external matters”.

