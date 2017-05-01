Ross McLean

Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill has dismissed suggestions that his side will feel the heat should Tottenham cut their lead at the Premier League summit to one point with victory at West Ham on Friday.

Tottenham replied to Chelsea’s 3-0 triumph at Everton on Sunday with success in the north London derby, after which manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed his team could heap “psychological pressure” onto the Blues by beating the Hammers.

Three wins from their remaining four matches would guarantee Chelsea the title, although by the time they face Middlesbrough on Monday their four-point advantage could be reduced to the slimmest of margins.

But Cahill insists the Stamford Bridge club are working on the proviso that Tottenham will accrue maximum points between now and the season’s end. He said: “We’ve been saying in our dressing room that we expect them to win every single game, so it’s down to us and it’s in our hands.”

Chelsea face Middlesbrough, West Brom, Watford and Sunderland in their remaining games, while Spurs play West Ham, Manchester United, Leicester and Hull.