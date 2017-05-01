FTSE 100 7203.94 -0.46%
Monday 1 May 2017 6:22pm

Oasis, Coast and Warehouse stores could close after sale to turnaround firm

Alys Key
Follow Alys
Economic Woes Continue As The Country Is Divided By Financial Winners and Losers
Stores are set to close if a new owner goes ahead with a turnaround plan (Source: Getty)

Branches of Warehouse, Oasis and Coast could close after the brands are auctioned off to a new owner.

Potential new owners include turnaround firms Alteri and Endless, according to The Telegraph, raising concerns that shops will be shut down to save money.

The package of High Street labels was put up for sale in November by its administrators for its owner Kaupthing, a failed Icelandic bank.

As many as 5,000 are thought to be employed by the three brands, which share a head office in Shoreditch.

Karen Millen, which is also owned by Kaupthing’s administrators, has also been tipped for sale.

Spokespeople for PwC, which is handling the sale, and Alteri declined to comment. Endless and Kaupthing did not respond to requests for comment.

Related articles

Jobs will go at Brantano as administrators are called in
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

This Easter weekend was a bumper one for consumer spending and footfall
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Retail sales grow at their fastest pace since September 2015
Tom Rees
Tom Rees | Contributor