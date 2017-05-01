Georgina Varley

Twitter has partnered with Bloomberg to launch a 24/7 news streaming service.

The as-yet-unnamed channel will be the first continuous video feed to be hosted by Twitter and is expected to begin operations in the autumn.

The content produced by the channel will include live news reporting from Bloomberg's bureaus around the world and verified videos posted on Twitter by users of the platform. Bloomberg will be completely in control of the feed's programming and the service will be supported by adverts.

This decision comes after Jack Dorsey, chief executive of Twitter, announced late last year that one of the company's missions was to become the "people's news network."

“It is going to be focused on the most important news for an intelligent audience around the globe and it’s going to be broader in focus than our existing network,” said Bloomberg's chief executive, Justin Smith.

Twitter previously partnered with Bloomberg for coverage of the 2016 presidential debates but its most notable broadcast arrangement was with the National Football League. Twitter broadcast Thursday night games for the sports organisation throughout last season.

“Viewers have already embraced a multi-stream experience with live events and marrying those experiences seemed like a very powerful thing to offer to consumers,” said Smith.

Video accounted for the largest portion of the social-media company's advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2017. 800 hours of programming were broadcast, up from 600 hours in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Last week, Twitter reported a decline in revenue for the first time since going public.

However, Twitter's decision to launch a video streaming service is expected to attract advertisers as it has done for companies such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Bloomberg and Twitter will announce the partnership during their respective Digital Content NewFronts presentations later today.