Jasper Jolly

Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on media in a rally to mark his 100th day as US President.

Trump returned to one of his favourite themes in a campaign rally late on Saturday by bashing media he deems hostile, Reuters reported.

He said: "My administration has been delivering every single day for the great citizens of our country."

Meanwhile Trump refused to rule out military action against North Korea if the state carries out more nuclear tests, in an interview with CBS.

During his first 100 days Trump has taken a much more active role in international politics than he promised during the election campaign, with the White House struggling to deliver its domestic agenda.

Presidents have traditionally been most powerful during the period since Franklin D. Roosevelt launched his "New Deal" response to the Great Depression, but Trump has faced criticism for his 100-day record.

At the rally, which took place at the same time as the White House Correspondents' Dinner for American media Trump rejected censure, saying: "We are keeping one promise after another, and frankly the people are really happy about it."

While Trump has signed a wave of executive orders, the new administration has struggled to in its attempts to pass major legislation.

In a document written as a contract with voters during the election campaign Trump promised to start work on a wave of new bills during his first 100 days, but few of the pledges have so far been met.

The new administration struggled in a turbulent period after the President's inauguration, with executive orders banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations declared illegal by courts.

Meanwhile investor patience has started to wane because of a lack of progress on the growth-stimulating policies promised by Trump.

Those fears came to the fore as a new bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, was withdrawn after the Republican party failed to gain support from within its own party.

The failure of the White House to shepherd significant legislation through Congress in the face of its own party led to big falls in the value of US stocks as investors doubt the chances of major tax reform.