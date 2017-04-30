The Conservatives are set to beat Labour in almost all regions of Britain

Jasper Jolly

The Conservative party leads Labour in most regions of the UK before the General Election, new polls show.

Only in the North East and North West do more people intend to vote Labour, according to a survey by ORB for the Sunday Telegraph.

The Tories are on course win 42 per cent of the vote compared to Labour's 31 per cent, the poll shows.

That would translate into a big majority for the Conservatives after the snap election on 8 June.

The Conservatives are polling a higher vote share in Wales and London, both of which have been Labour strongholds in recent decades.

Meanwhile a separate poll by Yougov for the Times shows a slightly wider 13-point lead for the Conservatives.

The Conservatives are also set to gain from the decline in the vote share of the UK Independence party (Ukip), which at eight per cent stands lower than the Liberal Democrats on 10 per cent.

Polls have repeatedly showed Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to return to power with an increased majority. The Conservatives currently have a working majority of 17, with some forecasts showing the party winning a 100-seat landslide.

However, Labour has bounced back in the last week, with volatile polls narrowing from leads of over 20 points for the Conservatives.

Labour pledged this weekend to ban zero-hours contracts and unpaid internships, as well as removing the cap on public sector pay.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the policies were part of Labour's plan to "bring an end to the rigged economy that many experience in workplaces across Britain".