Saturday 29 April 2017 4:43pm

Turkey blocks Wikipedia

Helen Cahill
Users are being redirected to an error page (Source: Getty)

Turkey has blocked access to Wikipedia.

BTK watchdog, Turkey's telecomms regulator, said on Saturday that it has banned the online encyclopaedia under a law allowing websites to be blocked if they are deemed a threat to national security, Reuters reported.

Read more: Turkey votes on giving Erdogan more power

In a statement, BTK said: "After technical analysis and legal consideration...an administrative measure has been taken for this website."

Monitoring group Turkey Blocks has claimed the block began early Saturday morning and applied to all language editions of the website.

Anyone trying to access Wikipedia in Turkey is now confronted with a "connection timed out" error page.

Read more: Holiday markets in Turkey and Egypt are recovering, Thomas Cook's boss says

BTK has 24 hours to submit its actions for court approval, and within a further 48 hours the courts will then decide whether the ban should be maintained.

The move will further worry right groups who are concerned about the restrictions on freedom of speech in Turkey following a failed coup last year. Since the coup collapsed, 120,000 people have been fired or suspended from the civil service, police and judiciary, part of a crackdown President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed is necessary for maintaining national security.

