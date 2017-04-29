Helen Cahill

The Labour Party has today announced plans to ban zero-hours contracts and unpaid internships.

As part of a set of 20 policies aimed at ending the "rigged economy" at work, Labour wants to guarantee a certain number of working hours for employees each week.

The party said it wanted to outlaw unpaid internships because "it’s not fair for some to get a leg up when others can’t afford to".

Other key policies include:

Guaranteeing trade unions a right to enter workplaces

Raising the minimum wage

Ending the pay cap in the public sector

Ensuring takeover plans have provisions to protect workers

A maximum pay ratio of 20:1 in the public sector and in companies bidding for contracts in the public sector

Zero-hours contracts have come under intense scrutiny this year after a working practices scandal at Sports Direct.

MPs investigating working conditions at Sports Direct's Shirebrook warehouse concluded it was being run like a "Victorian workhouse" and demanded improvements from chief executive Mike Ashley.

After a year of trying to improve practices, the agency providing workers to Shirebrook, Transline, is on the brink of collapse due to squeezed margins.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “These policies will be the cornerstone of the next Labour government’s programme to bring an end to the rigged economy that many experience in workplaces across Britain.

“The scandal of six million people earning less than the living wage, and four million children growing up in poverty are not inevitable. It only takes a change of government to bring these outrages to an end."